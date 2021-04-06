Musician couple host concerts to fundraise for food pantry

NEW YORK (AP) — Touring musicians David Shenton and Erin Shields lost gigs around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. But the married couple found a way to help many using their talents. They became volunteers for a New York City food pantry run by Mosaic West Queens Church in the Sunnyside neighborhood and they’ve been hosting and performing virtual concerts from their home to raise money for the pantry. It began when they saw the lines that stretched for blocks outside the pantry, which is near their apartment. Several friends had lost jobs after Broadway closed, and they felt the need to help.