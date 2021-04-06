New River Transit expands routes, changes fares

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Big changes have come to New River Transit making it more convenient for riders.

For the first time in 40 years, the transit authority changed their routes, by adding more stops, serving Beaver and Sophia and making transit time shorter for many riders.

Leaders with New River Transit said this will cut down on travel time significantly, in addition to adding more services.

Heather Lilly, the Community Planner for New River Transit, said these changes have been in the making a long time but the pandemic put a halt on them.

"We were hoping to start last spring but right before we started to push out everything, coronavirus hit so we had to focus on the safety of passengers and our drivers," said Lilly.

Allen Chatfield has been a passenger of New River Transit for almost three years, and uses the service multiple times a week.

He told WVVA News he is happy with the changes and is thankful the community provides this service.

"I think it's great, and I think it'll help this area a lot," said Chatfield. "It'll help people get around to where they need to go."

Changes in the price are also being made.

An unlimited day pass is now $2.50, and rides will also be free during the month of April to accomodate passengers adjusting to the new routes.

Those changes take effect this week.