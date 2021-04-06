Plane backfired before crash that killed child on the ground

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal investigation says a plane that killed a child when it crashed into his mother’s car was sputtering and backfiring even before it took off. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday into the March 15 crash near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that killed 4-year-old Taylor Bishop and both men aboard the plane. A witness said the plane appeared to be having engine trouble even before it taxied for takeoff. A pilot on the ground who witnessed the crash said the plane lost power seconds after takeoff, stalled and plummeted. The plane sliced through the SUV Taylor was in before striking the ground and exploding.