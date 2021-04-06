Skip to Content

Police: Officers fatally shoot woman during Miami eviction

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a woman while trying to evict her from a South Florida apartment. Miami-Dade police say the shooting occurred as a task force was serving an eviction warrant Tuesday afternoon at a downtown Miami building. Officials say that as the team breached the door, the woman fired at police and at least one officer returned fire. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officials didn’t release the names or races of the woman who was shot or the officers involved.

Associated Press

