Raleigh County man sentenced for conspiracy to obstruct justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley man was sentenced to eight months on Monday for his role in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.

RELATED: Complaint offers new details of how missing woman was discovered

Rodney Wheeler, 48, plead guilty to his charge in January. He will serve two months behind bars, followed by six months of home confinement and then three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Rodney Wheeler conspired with his wife, Julie Wheeler, to fake her own death. Julie Wheeler was facing federal court sentencing for health care fraud.

Rodney Wheeler made a 911 call on May 31, 2020, claiming that his wife had fallen from the Grandview Overlook at the New River Gorge. He made false statements to authorities during the search efforts.

Police ended up finding Julie Wheeler hiding in her home after two days of searching. The couple planned to go into permanent hiding.

Julie Wheeler was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for healthcare fraud and her role in the obstruction conspiracy. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $289,055.07 for the over-billing scheme.