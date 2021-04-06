Rams honored for USBWA’s 2021 Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award

(WVVA) - The U.S. Basketball Writers Association officially honored the Bluefield College men's basketball team with the Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award in a virtual ceremony on Monday.

Junior guard Omega Stitt spoke with USBWA President Seth Davis during the virtual ceremony. Davis, a contributor for CBS and Sports Illustrated, asked Stitt about the team's decision to kneel during the national anthem earlier this season and what he's learned about the word 'courage'.

"I just know that it takes more than one and as a team it was easier, just to take that stand and be together," Stitt said. "Courage is tough -- I don't know -- it was a tough situation for all of us and we just tried to stick together and stay faithful."

The Rams are the first to earn this award since being renamed in honor of Vanderbilt's Perry Wallace, who was the first black basketball player to take the court in SEC history.