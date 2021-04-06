Russia and West spar over vote to punish Syria over weapons

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has sparred with the United States and its allies over a vote later this month that could strip Syria of voting rights in the international chemical weapons watchdog. Moscow accused the West of trying to “demonize Damascus,” while the U.S. demanded a strong message to Syria’s government that using chemical weapons has consequences. The exchanges came Tuesday at the monthly U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria’s chemical weapons. During the meeting, U.N. disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu said Damascus’ declaration of its chemical stockpiles and chemical weapons production sites in 2013 remains incomplete, with 19 issues outstanding.