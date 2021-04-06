Russian arrested for filming naked women on Dubai balcony

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Dubai have arrested a Russian citizen for filming several naked women on a high-rise balcony in the city, after footage of the nude photo shoot went viral and prompted a crackdown in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom. A Russian diplomat said on Tuesday that more than a dozen foreign women who had posed naked in the photo shoot were detained, but only the photographer carried Russian citizenship. The nationalities of the women were not immediately known. The footage came as a shock in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms with strict rules governing public behavior and expression, which are based on Islamic law, or Shariah.