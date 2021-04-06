Senators press for more on SolarWinds hack after AP report

Key lawmakers say they’re concerned they’ve been kept in the dark about what suspected Russian hackers stole from the federal government and they pressed Biden administration officials for more details about the scope of what’s known as the SolarWinds hack. In letters to top officials, Sens. Gary Peters and Rob Portman say recent reporting by The Associated Press “raised the troubling possibility that some federal agencies did not fully report” the extend of the breach to Congress. that suspected Russian hackers gained access to email accounts belonging to the Trump administration’s acting homeland security secretary, Chad Wolf, and members of his department’s cybersecurity staff whose jobs included hunting threats from foreign countries.