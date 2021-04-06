The city of Beckley recognizes “National Child Abuse Prevention Month”

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the city of Beckley is recognized it with a ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in colllaboration with the Just for Kids Advocacy Group.

Blue pinwheels were placed in front of the Mayor's office to bring awareness to child abuse.

Mayor Rob Rappold said he was honored to have his office be the focal point of the ceremony, as preventing child abuse is something that means a lot to him on a personal level.

"Being the father of now, four grown children and the grandfather of eight grandchildren, the fears and cares, happiness and concerns of children are near and dear to my heart," said Mayor Rappold.

Mayor Rappold said he is committed to bringing awareness to child abuse throughout the city and hosting this ceremony is something he is thankful to do as mayor.

He added, he is already looking forward to having another ceremony next year.