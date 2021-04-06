Top EU officials meet Erdogan for talks on migration, trade

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The European Union’s top officials are meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara weeks after EU leaders agreed to increase trade and improve cooperation with Turkey on migration. The visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday came after EU leaders agreed to offer Turkey new incentives despite ongoing concerns about the country’s backslide on democratic and human rights. Among the issues the two and Erdogan are expected to discuss are Ankara’s demands for increased EU support for millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey, an update of Turkey’s customs union with the EU and visa rules for Turkish travelers.