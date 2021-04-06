Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

9:33 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charleston Catholic 68, Buffalo 47

Greenbrier East 71, Woodrow Wilson 54

James Monroe 65, Greenbrier West 44

Magnolia 53, John Marshall 39

Morgantown 58, Wheeling Park 52

Mount View 68, Mercer Christian 44

Nitro 52, St. Albans 45

Ravenswood 69, Parkersburg Catholic 64

Westside 99, Independence 78

Williamstown 64, St. Marys 41

Wirt County 69, Wahama 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Frankfort 57, Hampshire 28

Moorefield 52, Pendleton County 31

Richwood 46, Greenbrier West 16

Roane County 33, Clay County 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

