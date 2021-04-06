Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Charleston Catholic 68, Buffalo 47
Greenbrier East 71, Woodrow Wilson 54
James Monroe 65, Greenbrier West 44
Magnolia 53, John Marshall 39
Morgantown 58, Wheeling Park 52
Mount View 68, Mercer Christian 44
Nitro 52, St. Albans 45
Ravenswood 69, Parkersburg Catholic 64
Westside 99, Independence 78
Williamstown 64, St. Marys 41
Wirt County 69, Wahama 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Frankfort 57, Hampshire 28
Moorefield 52, Pendleton County 31
Richwood 46, Greenbrier West 16
Roane County 33, Clay County 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/