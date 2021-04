RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh Regional COVID-19 Vaccine clinic has expanded it's Wednesday hours.

On Wednesday, April 7, vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Anyone 16 and over is eligible to get a vaccine.