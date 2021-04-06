Warm and sunny through mid-week; unsettled conditions arrive Thursday

Another sunny and much warmer than normal day is in store for today! Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s to start. A few upper 30s are being seen, but overall most are waking up on the warmer end. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and 70s again today. Should be a degree or two warmer today than yesterday.

Winds will pick up this afternoon with gusts around 20 MPH. Sunny skies remain, but for areas north of I-64 a stray shower is possible this evening all from a weak stationary front up to our north. Majority of the viewing area will stay dry though.

Temperatures tonight will be in the 40s and 50s again. Clear skies are expected overnight. Should keep up with mostly sunny skies for the first part of our Wednesday. A few more clouds will build in mainly Wednesday evening all out in front of our next weather maker. Spotty showers are possible Wednesday, but still most of the area will remain dry with warmer than normal temperatures. Gusts once again will hit around 20 MPH.

Winds will really increase throughout the day on Thursday as a closed low pressure system approaches the area. This will allow our high temperatures to mainly sit in the 60s, but this brings back the chance for rain and even some isolated storms. For now the Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under a Thunderstorm Risk (0/5).

General thunderstorms are expected for now, but we still need to see how this system evolves. Storms are still a possibility for Friday and into the weekend. So enjoy the nice weather for now because we turn unsettled soon!

