Wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park 45% contained

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters are making headway against a blaze in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. The fire in the park’s North Unit tripled in size on Sunday, threatening park staff housing, maintenance buildings and the CCC Campground. North Dakota Forest Service Acting Outreach and Education Manager Beth Hill said Tuesday that the blaze is 45% contained. But she said the campground, other infrastructure and some private homes on the fire’s north end remain at risk and federal officials have closed more areas, including the CCC Campground, Summit Campground, several trails and the Summit Overlook. They also have issued emergency restrictions on fires and shooting in all national forest lands in a host of North Dakota counties since conditions are ripe for fires.