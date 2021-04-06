Workers remove more wreckage from deadly Taiwan train crash

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Workers removed more wreckage from Taiwan’s deadliest railway disaster in decades before an initial report on the investigation is expected later Tuesday. The third remaining train car has been removed, and the workers are now tackling the removal of the last two cars of the train, which sustained the most damage in the crash. Authorities believe the truck slide down the hillside onto the railway tracks. Investigators were trying to determine how the truck fell and if the driver failed to properly engage its brakes. Many of the passengers were traveling to meet with their families on a long holiday weekend.