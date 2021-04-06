WVa man sentenced for trying to help wife fake death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man accused of helping his wife try to fake her death to avoid being sentenced for health care fraud has been sentenced to eight months in prison. Rodney Wheeler of Beckley was sentenced Monday in federal court. Prosecutors say Wheeler and his wife, Julie M. Wheeler, came up with a plan to keep her out of prison. Rodney Wheeler told authorities in a phone call last May 31 that she had fallen from an overlook at the New River Gorge, prompting a massive search. State Police later found Julie Wheeler hiding in her home. She was sentenced to more than four years in prison.