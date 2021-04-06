WVU to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University will return to in-person commencement ceremonies for 4,500 graduates in May. WVU says four separate ceremonies will be held May 15 and 16 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. Some restrictions will be in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required. All participants must register. Tickets will be required for admission. In addition to the latest graduates, students who graduated in May, August and December 2020 will also be eligible to participate in the exercises. Dr. Patrice Harris, the first African American woman to be chair of the American Medical Association’s Board of Trustees, will speak at the ceremonies.