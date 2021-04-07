Alabama governor lifts mask rules, urges common sense

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state is shifting to personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19. Ivey said Wednesday that she was issuing a “greatly slimmed down” health order that has few restrictions but encourages people to continue to take precautions such as voluntarily wearing masks. Alabama’s statewide mask order expires Friday evening. Birmingham and Montgomery have acted to keep mask mandates in place beyond that time. The governor also asked Alabamians to respect businesses that will continue requiring masks inside stores and establishments.