Battle for Yemen desert city now a key to Iran, US tension

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The battle for an ancient desert city in war-torn Yemen has become a key to understanding wider tensions now inflaming the Middle East. The fight for Marib also shows the challenges facing any efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to shift U.S. troops out of the region. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who hold Yemen’s capital are attempting to finally seize Marib, which is crucial to the country’s energy supplies. Saudi Arabia has launched airstrike after airstrike in an attempt to blunt the offensive. In retaliation, the Houthis have launched drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, roiling energy markets. All this has made Yemen, already the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, spiral into a morass of geopolitical dimensions.