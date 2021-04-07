Beal, Westbrook lead Wizards past Magic 131-116

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bradley Beal returned from a five-game absence and scored 26 points, Russell Westbrook had his 20th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards beat the Orlando Magic 131-116. The Wizards made a season-best 19 3-pointers. Washington snapped a four-game losing streak, but not before it blew most of a 21-point third-quarter lead. The Wizards also had a second-half meltdown on Monday, when they coughed up a 19-point lead in a loss to Toronto. Terrence Ross had 24 points and Mo Bamba scored a career-best 19 points for Orlando, which has lost three straight.