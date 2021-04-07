Beyond the Pandemic: London’s financial hub seeks a rebirth

LONDON (AP) — When the pandemic struck, about 540,000 workers vanished from London’s financial hub almost overnight. The area known as “the City” became a ghost town as many people began working from home. A year on, most haven’t returned to the business hub. While many people believe that post-pandemic workflow will become the new normal, skyscrapers are still rising, and city planners say they aren’t worried about empty office buildings. Rather, they say the uncertainties and changes are just a catalyst for the reinvention of one of the world’s top financial centers. A January report from the mayor’s office predicted that while companies won’t abandon the capital, many will need to improve their office space to encourage employees to return.