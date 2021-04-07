Brazil’s Bolsonaro ignores calls for lockdown to slow virus

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro maintains that there will be “no national lockdown” as the country battles against a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Bolsonaro ignored on Wednesday growing calls from health experts to implement stricter measures to slow down the spread of the virus in Latin American’s largest nation. Bolsonaro also defended the use of so-called early treatment protocols, which include anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, even though no scientific studies have found the drug effective to prevent or treat COVID-19. Intensive care units in most Brazilian states have an occupation rate above 90%, though figures have been stable since the past week.