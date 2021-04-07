California to move to statewide reopening plan in June

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California is turning to a simpler, statewide approach as it prepares to lift most pandemic restrictions on businesses and workplaces by June 15. Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously adopted a system that put each of the 58 counties into one of four color-coded tiers, based on a slew of metrics on case rates and hospitalizations. That’s all going out the window as long as most Californians can access the vaccine and hospitalization rates remain low by the start of summer. The news comes as California expects to have administered more than 30 million vaccine doses by the end of April and as case rates are low.