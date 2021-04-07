Challenges loom as Jordan papers over palace feud

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan’s insistence that its palace feud has been resolved and its sweeping ban on media coverage may temporarily quiet dissent. But major challenges loom for the Western-allied monarchy long seen as a lynchpin of regional stability. There’s no sign that as many as 18 people who were detained have been released, including prominent members of one of the powerful tribes on which the monarchy has historically relied. The coronavirus outbreak has cratered the economy, causing nearly 25% unemployment and feeding longstanding allegations of corruption and misrule. The region’s strategic landscape is meanwhile shifting as powerful Gulf states pursue closer ties with Israel, potentially undermining Jordan’s role in the Middle East peace process.