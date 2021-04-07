Classic Stage Company has a treat: Three ‘Assassins’ casts

NEW YORK (AP) — White House hopefuls may want to steer clear of Classic Stage Company next week: Not one or even two, but three casts of the dark musical “Assassins” are massing. The off-Broadway powerhouse is celebrating the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman musical about the men and women who killed or tried to kill the president of the United States with a unique fundraising event. Cast members of the 1990 world premiere will join virtually with the 2004 Tony-winning revival, as well as the cast of the upcoming Classic Stage Company production for an hourlong filmed program on April 15 that mixes memories and music.