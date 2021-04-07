COVID-19 forces BC men’s volleyball to withdraw from conference tournament

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield College men's volleyball team will not compete at this weekend's Mid-South Conference tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Rams were slated to play Midway University on Thursday in the opening round. However, instead of traveling to Bowling Green, Kentucky, the team's season has come to a close.

Midway will advance to the next round of the tournament, as the match has been declared a no contest.

Bluefield College finishes the 2021 season with a record of 10-18. The ten wins are the second-most in program history behind the 2019 squad's 15 wins.