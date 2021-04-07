Demolition begins on Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office, jail

LEWISBURG W. VA. (WVVA) - Demolition began on Tuesday on the former Greenbrier County Sheriff's office.

The demolition is the first step in the courthouse addition and remodel project.

The construction consists of an addition to the court house, a remodel of the basement to become the new Sheriff's office, and relocation of the magistrate's office and other public offices.

Lowell Rose, the President of the Greenbrier County Commission, said the goal of the project is to make utilizing the courthouse more convenient for the community.

"When they come into the courthouse, they can come into the new part, which is going to be closest part to our parking lot," said Rose. "They can come into that part and go into the offices that they need, where they're scattered out through the courthouse now, will be in one area."

Rose added he is excited to be making progress on the project, and expects the jail to be completely demolished by next week.

The full remodel and addition to the courthouse is expected to be completed within the next two years.