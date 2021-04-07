Dry through Thursday AM; a few showers/t-storms possible by Thursday afternoon

High pressure will keep us dry as we head into the overnight hours. Lows tonight will again be mild, in the upper 40s-mid 50s, under mostly clear skies.

Starting the day tomorrow, we look sunny at first! As low pressure nears our area from the west though, we'll see gradually increasing clouds through midday. By Thursday afternoon, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible. Highs tomorrow will still be mild, in the upper 60s-mid 70s. The rain then looks hit-or-miss and on-and-off through Thursday night.

While this won't be a wash-out, a few heavier downpours, especially in any t-storms will be possible.

A better threat for severe/stronger storms will be to our west, but there is the chance that we could still see a stronger storm or two flare up before the day is over on Thursday. A stronger or severe storm could have gusty winds, hail, and even some rotation.

Friday looks to be mainly dry, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Rain chances will increase again into the weekend....as of now Saturday could get pretty wet...make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!