EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency will announce the conclusions of its investigation into the connection between AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine and rare blood clots later on Wednesday. Earlier this week, a senior EMA official said there was a causal link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare blood clots that have been seen in dozens of people worldwide, among the tens of millions who have received at least one dose. The EMA, World Health Organization and numerous other health agencies have said repeatedly that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and that the protection it offers against COVID-19 outweighs the small risks of rare blood clots.