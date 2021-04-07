EXPLAINER: Could mask hamper ex-officer’s image with jurors?

The face mask that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been required to wear during his trial in George Floyd’s death has hidden his reaction to testimony. That includes any sympathy or remorse that legal experts say can make a difference to jurors. Instead, Chauvin’s impassive expression at the scene has become an enduring image throughout the trial. The teenager who captured it on a cellphone camera described it as “cold” and “heartless.” Legal experts say the image presents a problem for Chauvin’s defense because it could influence how jurors feel about the former officer.