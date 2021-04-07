EXPLAINER: What to know about the Amazon union vote count

Nearly 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, have voted on whether or not to form a union. But the process to tally all the ballots and determine an outcome will continue for a second week. That’s according to the National Labor Relations Board, a government agency that’s conducting the election. The vote itself has garnered national attention because of the potentially wide-reaching implications. Labor organizers hope a win in Bessemer will inspire thousands of workers nationwide — and not just at Amazon — to consider unionizing. For Amazon, it would mean a big blow to its profits, which soared 84% last year to $21 billion.