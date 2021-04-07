High pressure remains in control today; rain pushes in tomorrow

Another mostly dry and warmer than normal day! A stray shower is possible, but overall majority of the area will stay dry.

Clouds will continue to increase during the day all out in front of our next system.

Temperatures will be even warmer today. Highs head into the mid-upper 70s and 80s! Wind gusts will hit around 15-20 MPH at times.

Partly cloudy skies hang around overnight with lows in the upper 40s and 50s. A better chance for rain arrives tomorrow. The first part of Thursday should be dry, but in the later afternoon and evening scattered showers and a few isolated storms are possible. Severe threat looks low for our area.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s tomorrow. Winds will be stronger as a low pressure system approaches the area. Wind gusts will be anywhere from 20-30+ MPH at times.

End of the work week we can still see some rain and storms and this trend continues into the weekend.

Join us on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!