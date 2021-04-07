Hungary lifts some restrictions despite virus death spike

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government has lifted several lockdown restrictions, even as some doctors and medical experts are urging caution after a record-breaking day of COVID-19 deaths. Businesses that had been closed since early March reopened their doors Wednesday, with limits on customer numbers, after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the lifting of the lockdown measures late Tuesday. The move came as Hungary reached 2.5 million first-dose vaccinations — a benchmark the government set for when a gradual reopening could move forward — but coincided with a new high of 311 deaths on Wednesday and a record number of fatalities last week. Restaurants and bars will remain limited to take-out and delivery service, and hotels must remain closed.