James Madison atop the Top 25 despite COVID-related layoffs

James Madison remains atop the FCS polls. The Dukes have won all four games they have played and are No. 1 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25,. But James Madison could go into the playoffs on April 24 having played just once in six weeks. Barring a late development, Saturday will mark the Dukes’ fourth pandemic-related weekend off in the last five weeks. They also have an open date next weekend and so far have not found a team willing to play them. If that remains the case, JMU will have played once since March 6 when it opens the playoffs on April 24.