Lady Tigers, Spartans scoop up late-season wins

(WVVA) - A pair of Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 teams earn regular season victories with section playoffs looming next week.

Princeton jumped out to a 21-4 advantage against visiting Oak Hill and never looked back. The Lady Tigers earned a 64-34 victory.

Greenbrier East will face those Lady Tigers in the first round of the section playoffs on Tuesday. But on this night, the Lady Spartans went on the road and defeated James Monroe, 61-49.

OTHER SCORES:

PikeView 71, Independence 67 (Boys)

Richwood 50, Summers Co. 39 (Boys)

Richwood 56, Mount View 46 (Girls)

Shady Spring 46, Independence 22 (Girls)

Pocahontas Co. 45, Greenbrier West 21 (Girls)