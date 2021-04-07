Lawmakers reconvene to take up Northam’s changes to bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to convene for a one-day session to consider Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed changes to this year’s legislation. Lawmakers will be dealing with about three dozen measures, the top-line item being a marijuana legalization bill Northam wants to amend in several substantial ways. The Democrat-controlled General Assembly won’t have any veto overrides to consider this year. Northam’s office says he took action on 552 bills from the 2021 session and didn’t veto any. Both chambers convene at noon Wednesday.