‘Leave no Tigrayan’: In Ethiopia, an ethnicity is erased

HAMDAYET, Sudan (AP) — The atrocities have been seared into the skin and the minds of Tigrayans. They shelter by the thousands within sight of the homeland they fled in Ethiopia. They carry the pain of gunshot wounds, torn vaginas, welts on beaten backs. Less visible are the memories: Dozens of bodies on riverbanks. Fighters raping a woman for speaking her own language. Now, for the first time, they also bring proof of an official attempt at what is being called ethnic cleansing in the form of a new identity card that eliminates all traces of Tigray. They were confirmed to The Associated Press by several refugees.