Lewisburg selected as a “Remote Worker” city

LEWISBURG W. VA. (WVVA) - The city of Lewisburg was one of three towns in the state of West Virginia to be selected as a "remote worker" city.

Kara Dense, the Executive Director of the Greenbrier County Convention and visitors bureau said it means people who work remotely can relocate to Lewisburg.

"Whether it's folks that live in a major metro city or just outside the area, the great thing about them is they're able to work from anywhere, and we really want to show them how wonderful Lewisburg is, [and] what all we have to offer here," said Dense.

Dense said she believes this designation is a result of the small businesses, arts culture, recreation and many other opportunities Lewisburg has to offer.

Beverly White, the Mayor of Lewisburg, said the designation is an honor they did not see coming.

"We didn't even know this was happening, so when we were chosen, it was out of the blue," said Mayor White. "We were like 'wow what does this mean' but it'll showcase Lewisburg, it'll showcase West Virginia and that's what we're really excited about."

In addition to showcasing Lewisburg, Dense said it will encourage people to become an integral part of the community, and boost the local economy.

"It helps the businesses because it promotes the area and encourages people to come here and spend their money," said Dense.

Right now, the town is working on recruiting people to relocate for the program.

Dense said she anticipates the first group of new people will begin moving to Lewisburg by this time next year.