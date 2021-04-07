Madrid riot police keep protesters away from far-right rally

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have used batons to prevent protesters from clashing with supporters of the far-right Vox party that chose to hold a campaign rally in a traditional left-wing Madrid district. Scuffles started when the national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, approached a crowd gathered to protest the party rally Wednesday in the working-class Vallecas neighborhood. Riot police charged several hundred protesters to keep them away from Abascal and other members of his party, that’s campaigning ahead of the May 4 regional elections in the area that includes the Spanish capital. Vox supports rolling back the devolution of power to Spain’s regional governments. It blasts unauthorized immigration and feminists, and wants to roll back gender violence laws.