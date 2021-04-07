Main opposition party against mining wins Greenland election

HELSINKI (AP) — Initial results show that Greenland’s main opposition party, which is against an international mining project involving uranium and other metals on the Arctic island, has emerged as the biggest party after winning more than a third of votes in an early parliamentary election. With nearly all votes counted on Wednesday, the left-leaning Community of the People party (Inuit Ataqatigiit) had secured 37% of the votes entitling it to 12 seats in the Greenlandic national assembly, the 31-seat Inatsisartut. Its biggest rival, the ruling center-left Forward (Siumut) party took the the second spot with 29% of the votes, giving it 10 seats in the legislature.