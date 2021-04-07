NRA boss says he didn’t tell group leaders before bankruptcy

DALLAS (AP) — The embattled leader of the National Rifle Association says he put the powerful gun-rights group into bankruptcy without first informing most of its board members and top officials. NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre took the witness stand Wednesday in the group’s high-stakes bankruptcy trial. The case is over whether it should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where a state lawsuit is trying to put the group out of business. Lapierre did not explain why the move to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January was mostly kept secret. He says the NRA filed for bankruptcy to escape “weaponized government” in New York.