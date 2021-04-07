NYC corruption case prompts dismissal of 90 drug convictions

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a New York City court to throw out 90 drug convictions over a police corruption case. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Wednesday that cases involving former NYPD detective Joseph Franco while he was an officer in Brooklyn should be vacated because of his ongoing perjury case in Manhattan. That case accuses him of framing innocent people. Franco has pleaded not guilty. A message was left on Wednesday with his attorney.