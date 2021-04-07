Ohio student’s alcohol-related hazing death ruled accident

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The alcohol-related hazing death last month of a Bowling Green State University student has been ruled an accident. The Lucas County Coroner’s office announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Stone Foltz died from alcohol poisoning following the hazing incident. Authorities have said members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity gave pledges bottles of alcohol on March 4 and encouraged each to finish an entire bottle. An attorney for Foltz’s parents has said the sophomore business major was found unconscious by a roommate after fraternity members dropped him off at his apartment. He was put on life support and died three days later after his family arranged for his organs to be donated.