One dead after car accident in Shady Spring

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - A two vehicle accident on Hinton Road in Shady Spring on Wednesday morning left one driver dead.

West Virginia State Police responded to an accident at 11:21 on Wednesday morning. Officers found the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu dead upon arrival. The driver of a 2006 Ford F-350 sustained no injuries.

Authorities are withholding the name of the victim until their family is notified. No criminal charges are pending at this time.

