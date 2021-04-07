Pandemic shifted how donors gave, but will it continue?

The Ford Foundation announced Wednesday it will launch a second edition of its BUILD program. The multi-year $1 billion initiative aims to provide unrestricted funding to 300 organizations worldwide. The foundation says it views the extension of the six-year program as part of its commitment to fulfill a pledge it spearheaded in the early days of the pandemic. About 800 donors have signed that pledge, which called on funders to provide more flexibility to organizations in their pandemic response and make new donations as unrestricted as possible. This allow organizations to use contributions as they want. But, experts say it’s unclear if these practices will continue.