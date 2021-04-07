Prosecutor: No charges for police in fatal Detroit shooting

A prosecutor has decided not to charge Detroit officers in the fatal shooting of a Black man who was man recorded by police body cameras as he shot at an officer. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy told reporters Wednesday that Hakim Littleton was shot July 10 in self-defense. The 20-year-old fired shots at an officer during the arrest of an acquaintance of Littleton’s. Officers returned fire, striking Littleton. Soon afterward, dozens of protesters converged at the site of the shooting, yelling at police and chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund DPD!” The shooting came as demonstrations were being held in Detroit and other cities following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.