Report: Pandemic amped up anti-Semitism, forced it online

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A new report says the coronavirus has amped up anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. That has raised concern of violence against Jews in the post-pandemic world. Researchers at Tel Aviv University found that in-person violence against Jews dropped when the pandemic forced people inside. But false conspiracy theories blaming Jews and Israelis blossomed in the darkest corners of the Internet. The report said events such as the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., and the 2020 U.S. presidential election also helped fuel tension over the past year. Israel’s Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry released the study on Wednesday, the eve of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.