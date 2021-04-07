Skip to Content

Same dad, two babies: Zoo Miami presents newborn giraffes

MIAMI (AP) — A male giraffe has been doing his part to promote Zoo Miami’s breeding program, with two of his long-legged babies born in the last few days. After a weekend of mother-and-child bonding, a male calf born to 14-year-old Mia made his debut on Monday. He was the 54th giraffe born at the Miami zoo, and number 55 came quickly: 6-year-old Zuri gave birth Monday to a female calf. The zoo says the two unnamed giraffe calves are the first offspring of 4-year-old father Malcolm. Giraffe populations in the wild have dropped significantly in recent years and are now officially listed as vulnerable. 

