SB Wednesday: the latest on repealing the income tax in West Virginia and more

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - Every Wednesday, WVVA is helping answer questions that pertain to small businesses and workers.

John O'Neal, the Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County, is helping answer questions.

On April 7, O'Neal discussed bills in the West Virginia legislature that could impact small business owners and workers.

He also discussed the Intermediate Court of Appeals. A bill was brought up this session about the court, and he talked about its relevancy.

Finally, he also elaborated on West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's plan to repeal the personal income tax in West Virginia.

